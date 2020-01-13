Wat iedereen nog voor de bekendmaking van de eerste nominatie verwachtte is ook gebeurd, is ook gebeurd: vier films hebben met overmacht de hoofdrol opgeëist van de Oscars 2020. Joker van Todd Philips leidt de dans met elf nominaties, zowel The Irishman (Martin Scorsese), 1917 (Sam Mendes) als Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood kregen tien nominaties.
Zo verdwijnen films als Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Little Women (Greta Gerwig), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach) en Parasite (Bong Joon-ho) naar het tweede plan, ook al sleepten ze elk zes nominaties in de wacht. Voor Le Mans 66 zijn er vier Oscars te verdienen, voor The Two Popes drie.
In de acteercategorieën zitten geen al te grote verrassingen. Renée Zellweger is met haar rol als Judy Garland in Judy voor de vierde keer genomineerd, maar pakte de Oscar nog nooit. Nog zo'n vaste klant is Tom Hanks, die zijn derde Oscar kan winnen. Robert De Niro had dat gekund, maar haalde de nominatielijst niet. Zijn tegenspelers in The Irishman, Al Pacino en Joe Pesci, zijn wél allebei genomineerd.
Wel opvallend: tussen de tien genomineerden voor beste film zitten er twee die ook de Oscar voor beste niet-Engelstalige film kunnen winnen: Dolor y gloria van Pedro Almodovar en Parasite van Bong Joon-ho. Als een van die twee films het haalt, wordt het meteen de eerste foreign film in de Oscargeschiedenis die ook tot beste film wordt verkozen; vorig jaar greep Roma van Alfonso Cuarón nog naast de primeur.
Daarnaast was er ook mooi Belgisch nieuws te rapen tussen de nominaties: de kortfilm Une soeur van Delphine Girard, voor de Angelsaksische markt vertaald als A Sister, maakt kans op de Oscar voor beste live-actionkortfilm.
Lees ook:
Nominaties Oscars 2020
Beste film
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Mannelijke hoofdrol
Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Vrouwelijke hoofdrol
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Mannelijke bijrol
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Vrouwelijke bijrol
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Regisseur
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Animatiefilm
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler
Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Korte animatiefilm
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry
Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan
Memorable, Bruno Collet
Sister, Siqi Song
Bewerkt scenario
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Origineel scenario
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematografie
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
Beste documentaire
American Factory, Julia Rieichert en Steven Bognar
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Beste korte documentaire
In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger
Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas
St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra en Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix
Beste live-actionkortfilm
Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur
Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat
The Neighbors' Window,
Marshall Curry, Saria, Bryan Buckley
A Sister, Delphine Girard
Beste niet-Engelstalige film
Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa
Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
Les Miserables, Ladj Ly
Dolor y gloria, Pedro Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Montage
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Geluidsmontage
Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord
Geluidsmixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Production Design
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Originele soundtrack
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
The King, Nicholas Britell
Origineel lied
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
Stand Up, Harriet
Make-up en haar
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Kostuumontwerp:
The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Visuele effecten
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker