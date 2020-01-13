De 92ste editie van de Oscars zal er eentje van de slokoppen zijn: de vier meest succesvolle films slepen maar samen maar liefst 41 nominaties in de wacht. Naast Joker, dat elf Oscars kan winnen, zijn dat The Irishman, 1917 en Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Wat iedereen nog voor de bekendmaking van de eerste nominatie verwachtte is ook gebeurd, is ook gebeurd: vier films hebben met overmacht de hoofdrol opgeëist van de Oscars 2020. Joker van Todd Philips leidt de dans met elf nominaties, zowel The Irishman (Martin Scorsese), 1917 (Sam Mendes) als Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood kregen tien nominaties.

Zo verdwijnen films als Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Little Women (Greta Gerwig), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach) en Parasite (Bong Joon-ho) naar het tweede plan, ook al sleepten ze elk zes nominaties in de wacht. Voor Le Mans 66 zijn er vier Oscars te verdienen, voor The Two Popes drie.

In de acteercategorieën zitten geen al te grote verrassingen. Renée Zellweger is met haar rol als Judy Garland in Judy voor de vierde keer genomineerd, maar pakte de Oscar nog nooit. Nog zo'n vaste klant is Tom Hanks, die zijn derde Oscar kan winnen. Robert De Niro had dat gekund, maar haalde de nominatielijst niet. Zijn tegenspelers in The Irishman, Al Pacino en Joe Pesci, zijn wél allebei genomineerd.

Wel opvallend: tussen de tien genomineerden voor beste film zitten er twee die ook de Oscar voor beste niet-Engelstalige film kunnen winnen: Dolor y gloria van Pedro Almodovar en Parasite van Bong Joon-ho. Als een van die twee films het haalt, wordt het meteen de eerste foreign film in de Oscargeschiedenis die ook tot beste film wordt verkozen; vorig jaar greep Roma van Alfonso Cuarón nog naast de primeur.

Daarnaast was er ook mooi Belgisch nieuws te rapen tussen de nominaties: de kortfilm Une soeur van Delphine Girard, voor de Angelsaksische markt vertaald als A Sister, maakt kans op de Oscar voor beste live-actionkortfilm.

Nominaties Oscars 2020

Beste film

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Mannelijke hoofdrol

Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Vrouwelijke hoofdrol

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Mannelijke bijrol

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Vrouwelijke bijrol

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Regisseur

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Animatiefilm

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Chris Butler

Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Korte animatiefilm

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosana Sullivan

Memorable, Bruno Collet

Sister, Siqi Song

Bewerkt scenario

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Origineel scenario

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematografie

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

1917, Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

Beste documentaire

American Factory, Julia Rieichert en Steven Bognar

The Cave, Feras Fayyad

The Edge of Democracy, Petra Costa

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Beste korte documentaire

In the Absence, Yi Seung-jun

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol Dysinger

Life Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

St. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra en Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha, Laura Nix

Beste live-actionkortfilm

Brotherhood, Meryam Joobeur

Nefta Football Club, Yves Piat

The Neighbors' Window,

Marshall Curry, Saria, Bryan Buckley

A Sister, Delphine Girard

Beste niet-Engelstalige film

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa

Honeyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Les Miserables, Ladj Ly

Dolor y gloria, Pedro Almodovar

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Montage

Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Geluidsmontage

Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David Acord

Geluidsmixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Production Design

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Originele soundtrack

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

The King, Nicholas Britell

Origineel lied

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

I'm Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

Make-up en haar

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Kostuumontwerp:

The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Visuele effecten

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Wat iedereen nog voor de bekendmaking van de eerste nominatie verwachtte is ook gebeurd, is ook gebeurd: vier films hebben met overmacht de hoofdrol opgeëist van de Oscars 2020. Joker van Todd Philips leidt de dans met elf nominaties, zowel The Irishman (Martin Scorsese), 1917 (Sam Mendes) als Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood kregen tien nominaties.Zo verdwijnen films als Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi), Little Women (Greta Gerwig), Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach) en Parasite (Bong Joon-ho) naar het tweede plan, ook al sleepten ze elk zes nominaties in de wacht. Voor Le Mans 66 zijn er vier Oscars te verdienen, voor The Two Popes drie.In de acteercategorieën zitten geen al te grote verrassingen. Renée Zellweger is met haar rol als Judy Garland in Judy voor de vierde keer genomineerd, maar pakte de Oscar nog nooit. Nog zo'n vaste klant is Tom Hanks, die zijn derde Oscar kan winnen. Robert De Niro had dat gekund, maar haalde de nominatielijst niet. Zijn tegenspelers in The Irishman, Al Pacino en Joe Pesci, zijn wél allebei genomineerd.Wel opvallend: tussen de tien genomineerden voor beste film zitten er twee die ook de Oscar voor beste niet-Engelstalige film kunnen winnen: Dolor y gloria van Pedro Almodovar en Parasite van Bong Joon-ho. Als een van die twee films het haalt, wordt het meteen de eerste foreign film in de Oscargeschiedenis die ook tot beste film wordt verkozen; vorig jaar greep Roma van Alfonso Cuarón nog naast de primeur.Daarnaast was er ook mooi Belgisch nieuws te rapen tussen de nominaties: de kortfilm Une soeur van Delphine Girard, voor de Angelsaksische markt vertaald als A Sister, maakt kans op de Oscar voor beste live-actionkortfilm.Beste filmFord v FerrariThe IrishmanJojo RabbitJokerLittle WomenMarriage Story1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodParasiteMannelijke hoofdrolAntonio Banderas, Dolor y gloriaLeonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodAdam Driver, Marriage StoryJoaquin Phoenix, JokerJonathan Pryce, The Two PopesVrouwelijke hoofdrol Cynthia Erivo, HarrietScarlett Johansson, Marriage StorySaoirse Ronan, Little WomenCharlize Theron, BombshellRenee Zellweger, JudyMannelijke bijrolTom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodAnthony Hopkins, The Two PopesAl Pacino, The IrishmanJoe Pesci, The IrishmanBrad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodVrouwelijke bijrolKathy Bates, Richard JewellLaura Dern, Marriage StoryScarlett Johannson, Jojo RabbitFlorence Pugh, Little WomenMargot Robbie, BombshellRegisseurMartin Scorsese, The IrishmanTodd Phillips, JokerSam Mendes, 1917Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in HollywoodBong Joon-ho, ParasiteAnimatiefilm How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBloisI Lost My Body, Jeremy ClapinKlaus, Sergio PablosMissing Link, Chris ButlerToy Story 4, Josh CooleyKorte animatiefilm Dcera, Daria KashcheevaHair Love, Matthew A. CherryKitbull, Rosana SullivanMemorable, Bruno ColletSister, Siqi SongBewerkt scenario The Irishman, Steven ZaillianJojo Rabbit, Taika WaititiJoker, Todd Phillips, Scott SilverJust Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew LanhamLittle Women, Greta GerwigThe Two Popes, Anthony McCartenOrigineel scenario Knives Out, Rian JohnsonMarriage Story, Noah Baumbach1917, Sam Mendes en Krysty Wilson-CairnsOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin TarantinoParasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won HanCinematografieThe Irishman, Rodrigo PrietoJoker, Lawrence SherThe Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke1917, Roger DeakinsOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert RichardsonBeste documentaireAmerican Factory, Julia Rieichert en Steven BognarThe Cave, Feras FayyadThe Edge of Democracy, Petra CostaFor Sama, Waad Al-Kateab, Edward WattsHoneyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo StefanovBeste korte documentaireIn the Absence, Yi Seung-junLearning to Skateboard in a Warzone, Carol DysingerLife Overtakes Me, Kristine Samuelson, John HaptasSt. Louis Superman, Smriti Mundhra en Sami KhanWalk Run Cha-Cha, Laura NixBeste live-actionkortfilmBrotherhood, Meryam JoobeurNefta Football Club, Yves PiatThe Neighbors' Window, Marshall Curry, Saria, Bryan BuckleyA Sister, Delphine GirardBeste niet-Engelstalige film Corpus Christi, Jan KomasaHoneyland, Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo StefanovLes Miserables, Ladj LyDolor y gloria, Pedro AlmodovarParasite, Bong Joon-hoMontageFord v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew BucklandThe Irishman, Thelma SchoonmakerJojo Rabbit, Tom EaglesJoker, Jeff GrothParasite, Jinmo YangGeluidsmontageFord v Ferrari, Don SylvesterJoker, Alan Robert Murray1917, Oliver Tarney, Rachel TateOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie StatemanStar Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker, Matthew Wood, David AcordGeluidsmixingAd Astra Ford v FerrariJoker1917Once Upon a Time in HollywoodProduction DesignThe Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina GravesJojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee SandalesOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy HaighParasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho HeeOriginele soundtrackJoker, Hildur GuðnadóttirLittle Women, Alexandre DesplatMarriage Story, Randy Newman1917, Thomas NewmanStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John WilliamsThe King, Nicholas BritellOrigineel liedI Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4I'm Gonna Love Me Again, RocketmanI'm Standing With You, BreakthroughInto the Unknown, Frozen 2Stand Up, HarrietMake-up en haarBombshellJokerJudyMaleficent: Mistress of Evil1917Kostuumontwerp:The Irishman, Sandy Powell, Christopher PetersonJojo Rabbit, Mayes C. RubeoJoker, Mark BridgesLittle Women, Jacqueline DurranOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne PhillipsVisuele effectenAvengers EndgameThe Irishman1917The Lion KingStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker