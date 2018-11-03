Trompettist Roy Hargrove overleden

Het talent van Hargrove, een Texaan, werd al vroeg ontdekt door jazztrompettist Wynton Marsalis, toen die zijn school bezocht. De New York Times spreekt van de Marsalis School: jonge muzikanten die dicht bij de blues- en swingtraditie staan en niet zo hoog oplopen met de avant-garde.
Ook van andere grootheden in de jazz kreeg Hargrove waardering, van Sonny Rollins tot Joe Henderson, Johnny Griffin en Stanley Turrentine - met die laatste drie tenoristen nam hij With the Tenors of Our Time op.
Van Crisol tot Hancock
Maar Hangrove was ook een funkateer. Hij speelde met Bilal en Erykah Badu en dweepte in zijn collectief The RH Factor met hiphop en funk. Over Hard Groove, een plaat die hij met die band opnam, zei hij ooit in Knack: 'Het was mij om soul te doen en de klank van Quincy Jones en Miles Davis. Ik heb dat soort muziek altijd al gespeeld, alleen ben ik er nooit mee naar buiten gekomen. Ik was in junior high al bezig met r&b en gospel.'
'Voor mij is het een beetje een nostalgisch project. Ik ben opgegroeid met Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Sam Cooke, James Brown, George Clinton en Parliament, Funkadelic, Bootsy Collins... En die jazzcritici? Wacht maar tot ik mijn country & western-cd klaar heb', grijnse hij toen.
Veel lof kreeg hij ook voor zijn inzet in The Soultronics, de begeleidingsgroep van D'Angelo die tijdens de Voodoo-tour ook andere kleppers als bassist Pino Palladino en drummer Questlove in de rangen had. Die laatste bewees de laatste eer aan zijn bandgenoot op Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
The Great Roy Hargrove. He is literally the one man horn section I hear in my head when I think about music. To watch him harmonize with himself stacking nine horn lines on mamouth 10 mins songs RARELY rewinding to figure out what he did. Or not even contemplating what the harmony was (this is up there with Jay Z never writes his rhymes territory) —-like you can hear an incomplete Dangelo song once—-like an 11 min song—-and then in 20 secs you know the EXACT SPOT ON line to bob in and weave out?!!!! I know I’ve spoken in every aspect of Soulquarian era recording techniques but even I can’t properly document how crucial and spot on Roy was with his craft man. We NEVER gave him instructions: just played the song and watched him go —-like “come back in 45 mins I’ll have something” matter of fact now that I think of it —-I was so amped to put handclaps on @Common’s #ColdBlooded @JamesPoyser and i didn’t even take proper time out to approve what he worked on, it was like I already knew. So when you hear us SCREAMING/laughing at the 1:51 mark (me/com/d/rahzel/james) that’s us MIND BLOWN at another #Game6 esque performance from Roy. And all that stuff towards the end? We just reacting in real time to greatness. Such a key component. And a beautiful cat man. Love to the immortal timeless genius that will forever be Roy Hargrove y’all. #RoyHargroveRip
Hargrove won twee Grammy Awards op twee uitersten van het muzikale spectrum: in 1998 viel hij in de prijzen met zijn Afro-Cubaanse band Crisol, vier jaar later met Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall, waarop hij samen met Herbie Hancock en saxofonist Michael Brecker de band leidde.