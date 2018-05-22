De klassiekers van Cleese: vijf onvergetelijke fragmenten

How to irritate people (tv-special, 1968)

Wat? In de voorloper van Flying Circus onderwijst Cleese u in de eeuwenoude kunst van het irriteren van mensen.

Letterlijk: 'Deze vrouwen van middelbare leeftijd zijn effectief, maar niet echt subtiel. Het is vrij duidelijk wat hun bedoeling is. Het is als naar een voetbalmatch gaan en supporteren voor een team dat niet meespeelt, je chic opkleden voor een begrafenis, of Julie Andrews in brand steken.'





Ministry of Silly Walks (Flying Circus, 1970)

Wat? Cleese als doorgeslagen bureaucraat Mr. Teabag op het ministerie van Gekke Loopjes.

Letterlijk: 'I'm sorry to have kept you waiting, but I'm afraid my walk has become rather sillier recently and so it takes me rather longer to get to work.'





The French Taunter (The Holy Grail, 1975)

Wat? Cleese als fulminerende, veestapels katapulterende Franse kasteelwacht.

Letterlijk: 'I fart in your general direction. Your mother was a hamster, and your father smelt of elderberries.'





Sex Ed (The Meaning of Life, 1983)

Wat? Cleese als hands-on leraar seksuele opvoeding.

Letterlijk: 'Name two ways of getting the vaginal juices flowing. Watson?' - 'Rubbing the clitoris, sir?' - 'What's wrong with a kíss, boy?'





Begrafenis Graham Chapman (1989)

Wat? Cleese neemt afscheid van een collega-Python op zijn manier.

Letterlijk: 'Good riddance to him, the freeloading bastard! I hope he fries.'



