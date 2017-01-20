Rock Werchter dropt James Blake en 4 andere nieuwe namen

Rock Werchter is duidelijk ontwaakt uit zijn winterslaap. Woensdag kondigde het grootste festival van België nog Oscar and The Wolf aan, nu laten ze weer vijf nieuwe namen los.

Fans van Lorde mogen hun hartje ophalen op 29 juni. Voor 30 juni zijn elektromuzikant James Blake en de synthpoppers van Future Islands bevestigd. Tot slot zijn er twee bands toegevoegd aan de slotdag: de singer-songwriters van The Lumineers en de folkpunkers van Dropkick Murphys, die met hun nieuwe plaat 11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory naar Werchter komen.

Donderdag 29 juni: Arcade Fire, Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, Lorde

Arcade Fire, Kings of Leon, Imagine Dragons, Lorde Vrijdag 30 juni: Radiohead, James Blake, Oscar And The Wolf, Future Islands

Radiohead, James Blake, Oscar And The Wolf, Future Islands Zaterdag 1 juli: Linkin Park, System Of A Down, Blink-182

Linkin Park, System Of A Down, Blink-182 Zondag 2 juli: Foo Fighters, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, The Lumineers

Tickets zijn te koop op de website van Rock Werchter.