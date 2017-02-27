De beste tweets over die #oscarfail

27/02/17 om 06:40 - Bijgewerkt om 06:39

Bron: Knack

Bijna verliepen de Oscars zonder noemenswaardige incidenten. Tot het laatste moment, toen de prijs voor beste film per ongeluk aan La La Land in plaats van de echte winnaar Moonlight werd uitgereikt. Hier de beste tweets.

De beste tweets over die #oscarfail

De Oscar voor beste film werd per ongeluk aan de verkeerde film uitgereikt. Niet La La Land maar Moonlight was de winnaar. Rechts staat Warren Beatty, de presentator die het beeldje uitreikte. Links Ryan Gosling, hoofdrolspeler in La La Land, die er wel om kan lachen. © REUTERS

Onze partners