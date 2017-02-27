De beste tweets over die #oscarfail

This is what @realDonaldTrump is frightened of. A group of brown people coming to take something from a group of rich white people. #Oscars-- Tips For Actors (@Tips4Actors) February 27, 2017
First miss universe, now oscars. Please double check for the presidential elections. 😂#Oscars-- Bibek Rizal (@Bibek1212) February 27, 2017
Can we check Best Picture again? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/G0RgCR9bP6-- Amplify (@thisisamplify) February 27, 2017
That's what happens when you let a pair of bank robbers give out awards. #Oscars-- John Cribbs (@TheLastMachine) February 27, 2017
"Moonlight. La La Land. Now nobody knows who won. Like I planned." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AcvQuCi70e-- Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 27, 2017