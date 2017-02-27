De beste tweets over de #oscarfail

This is what @realDonaldTrump is frightened of. A group of brown people coming to take something from a group of rich white people. #Oscars -- Tips For Actors (@Tips4Actors) February 27, 2017

First miss universe, now oscars. Please double check for the presidential elections. ?#Oscars -- Bibek Rizal (@Bibek1212) February 27, 2017

That's what happens when you let a pair of bank robbers give out awards. #Oscars -- John Cribbs (@TheLastMachine) February 27, 2017