De beste tweets over de #oscarfail

27/02/17 om 06:40 - Bijgewerkt om 07:26

Bron: Knack

Bijna verliepen de Oscars zonder noemenswaardige incidenten. Tot op het laatste moment, toen de prijs voor beste film per ongeluk aan 'La La Land' in plaats van aan de daadwerkelijke winnaar 'Moonlight' werd uitgereikt. En daar werd naar hartenlust over getweet.

De Oscar voor beste film werd per ongeluk aan de verkeerde film uitgereikt. Niet La La Land maar Moonlight was de winnaar. Rechts staat Warren Beatty, de presentator die het beeldje uitreikte. Links Ryan Gosling, hoofdrolspeler in La La Land, die er wel om kan lachen. © REUTERS

